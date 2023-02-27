Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on February 27 cast his vote at a polling station in the Northern Angami II constituency of the state.

After casting his vote, Rio interacted with the media and said that both BJP and NDPP will come out flying colours in the Assembly polls.

''Confident of massive BJP-NDPP win,'' the Nagaland Chief Minister added.

Voters have been making a beeline to the polling stations since morning 6 am on February 27.

Heavy security has been deployed in key constituencies to avoid any untoward incident, although a stray incident of violence has been reported in the Bhandari Assembly constituency under the Wokha district.

There are 13,17,632 eligible voters of which 6,61,489 are men and 6,56,143 are women and the fate of 183 candidates contesting for the Assembly polls will be sealed today.

The state witnessed nearly 75 per cent voter turnout in the 2018 Assembly polls and 90.57 per cent in 2013.

All of the competing parties made a last-ditch effort to win over voters during the high-decibel election campaign that ended on February 25 in an effort to shift the mandate in their favor.

Also read: Nagaland state BJP chief Temjen Imna Along casts vote in Alongtaki