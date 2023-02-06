Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio has filed his nomination for the 11 Northern Angami-11 Assembly Constituency for the upcoming Nagaland Assembly Elections 2023.



Taking to Twitter, CM Neiphiu Rio wrote, “I thank the people of my constituency for putting their trust in me thus far, and I humbly seek their blessings and support again”.



Meanwhile, BJP has decided to contest the upcoming assembly election in Nagaland in alliance with National Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP).



With this, the saffron party has decided to take a risk by introducing six new faces who will contest the assembly election for the first time.



Among the fresh faces is Bashangmongba from Tuensang Sadar 1, Kahuli Sema from Atoizu, Konngam Konyak from Phomching, Panjung Jamir from Tuli, Renbonthung from Wokha, and Sethrongkyu Sangtam from Longkhim Chare.



Apart from candidates contesting their maiden elections, some candidates who have recently jumped ship to BJP are also contesting with BJP Ticket.



Er. Cheong Konyal who previously contested on an NPP ticket in 2018 will be contesting from a BJP ticket from Mon Town.

Imkong L Imchen who jumped ship from NPF to NDPP has again joined the BJP and will fight from the Koridang seat.

Kropol Vistu who was elected to the NLA on the NPF ticket in 2013 has been given the BJP ticket to contest the 2023 election from Southern Angami II.

The BJP unit in Nagaland asserted that bringing in new faces in the said constituencies will give the party a breath of fresh air.



Also read : Nagaland: Congress, NPF release 2nd list of candidates, 8 in JDU’s 1st list