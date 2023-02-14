Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on February 14 launched the NDPP-BJP poll campaign at Capital Cultural Hall in Kohima.

The launch programme was attended by Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio, Deputy CM Y Patton along with state BJP president Temjen Imna.

Addressing a presser on the NDPP-BJP campaign launch, the national president said, "PM Modi is concerned about the solution of the Naga political issue and Amit Shah has tirelessly worked with chief minister Rio and Y Patton."

Nadda claimed that the solution has come to the final stage and in the coming times will be carried forward in the right direction.

JP Nadda while speaking for the Eastern Nagaland People's Organization (ENPO), issues have been discussed and whatever commitments have been given by the Home Minister will be followed in letter and spirit and shall be fulfilled.

Also Read: Nagaland: PM Modi enthusiastic about the solution to Naga political issue, claims JP Nadda

"BJP is a national party and we understand our national commitments with regional asperation," Nadda said.

Further JP Nadda claimed that under the leadership of chief minister Rio, a stable government was formed and now is a place of peace, development and prosperity.

JP Nadda also said that PM Modi is very enthusiastic about the solution to Naga political issue.

Nadda claimed at in the last 5 years of stability, the state of Nagaland has witnessed at least 12 new airstrips.

"You see after 5 years what Nagaland will become and what opportunity the Nagaland will get for tourism," said Nadda.

Speaking on the reduction of AFSPA, Nadda said that this means Naga people are coming to the mainstream.

Nadda said that the people are now the opinion makers for the stable strong Nagaland.

Speaking on road infrastructure development, the BJP government has allocated 235 crores for the highways in Nagaland.

The saffron party has also mulled investing in ayurveda colleges in Nagaland along with an investment of Rs 100 crore.