The Nagaland Congress on February 4, released a list of 21 candidates for forthcoming Nagaland Assembly polls.

As per the list:

All India Congress Committee (AICC) media coordinator Mahima Singh on February 3 said the Kashmir model of lotus operation in Nagaland will lead to the abrogation of Article 371 (A) which gives special status to the state.

Also Read: Kashmir model of lotus operation in Nagaland will abrogate Article 371 (A): Congress media coordinator

Addressing the media at Congress Bhavan, Singh sought to point out that the BJP tore apart the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in J&K to proceed with the unconstitutional abrogation of Article 370.

She said the state is now bereft of its statehood and its people are without special status. She said the BJP had dumped those who are responsible for its existence, citing examples of PDP in J&K and the National People’s Party in Meghalaya.

Mahima Singh said Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio’s Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) is going to meet the same fate as that of PDP in Kashmir since the Enforcement Directorate reached the chief minister’s office in 2022, leading the people of Nagaland in the “dungeons” of draconian laws like Uniform Civil Code (UCC), Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

