Nagaland Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Yanthungo Patton on March 2 won the election with a margin of 8,344 votes in the Assembly election.

Patton defeated Senchumo Lotha of Janta Dal United (JDU) from the Tyui constituency located in the Wokha district of Nagaland.

He was engaged in a four-cornered contest with Janata Dal (United) state president Senchumo Lotha; the Rashtriya Janata Dal’s (RJD) Y Kikon, and Independent candidate Hayithung Tungoe Lotha.

Expressing his happiness, Patton took to the micro-blogging site Twitter and termed it a landmark victory.

''Grateful to the people of Nagaland for reposing their faith in the @BJP4Nagaland-@NDPPofficial alliance. This landmark victory is a testament to our efforts to bring positive changes to Nagaland as well as people's faith on the leadership of Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji,'' he tweeted.

1/3: Grateful to the people of Nagaland for reposing their faith in the @BJP4Nagaland-@NDPPofficial alliance. This landmark victory is a testament to our efforts to bring positive changes to Nagaland as well as people's faith on the leadership of Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji. pic.twitter.com/WoALqkQwT4 — Yanthungo Patton (@YanthungoPatton) March 2, 2023

Ahead of the elections, Y Patton had urged all eligible voters to come out in large numbers and vote in the elections.

“Today is a day of great significance for our state, and I urge all eligible voters to come out in large numbers and cast their votes to make their voices heard. Remember, our participation is not just a right but also a responsibility towards our state and our fellow citizens!” he said in a tweet.

There were a total of 183 candidates competing in the Nagaland Assembly elections following Khekashe Sumi's withdrawal of his candidacy.