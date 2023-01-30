The Nagaland unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to finalize the candidate list by January 31, 2023.

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio asserted that the seat-sharing agreement with Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is confirmed and cannot be altered.

When questioned if the NDPP-BJP seat sharing will be altered to the 30:30 ratio as demanded by the BJP foot soldiers, Rio said emphatically that this would not happen.

The Nagaland Chief Minister stated that his party is committed to whatever has already been agreed upon.

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Rio said, "Absolutely not. It has already been determined. I've already stated that we will stand by our decision, and everyone was there when we made it. So there is no problem."

In a conference in New Delhi between leaders of the NDPP and the BJP central leadership, including Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, the parties agreed on a seat distribution formula in the ratio of 40:20.

Furthermore, Neiphiu Rio has stated unequivocally that there would be no friendly battle between the NDPP and the BJP. Rio also stated that the NDPP candidate list will be released this month.

"I expect it will be unveiled this month. There will be no friendly competition. In terms of seat sharing, we will back the BJP in their seat, and they will back us in ours "Rio said.