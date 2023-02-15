Various enforcement agencies made seizures worth over Rs 39 crore after the announcement of elections in Nagaland.

The seizure made by various enforcement agencies from the date of the announcement of Nagaland assembly elections on January 28 till February 14 amounted to over Rs 39 crore.

The media cell of the Nagaland chief electoral officer’s office, in a release, on Wednesday said the monetary value of the progressive seizure made by the various enforcement agencies from the date of announcement of elections to the Nagaland Legislative Assembly 2023 till February 14 is Rs 39,18,78,795. This included cash (Rs 3,25,37,365), IMLF (Rs 4,41,49,700), drugs/narcotics (Rs. 7,78,00,905, freebies/other items (Rs 3,73,89,160) and precious metal (Rs 1,665).

The seizure made on February 14 was liquor (Rs 11,53,530), drugs/narcotics (Rs 26,75,000), freebies and other items (Rs18,76,700) totalling Rs 57,05,230, the release added.

Also Read: BJP launches poll manifesto, to establish Eastern Nagaland Development Board for holistic development

Nagaland's Assembly Elections are scheduled on February 27. The results will be announced on March 2, 2023.

Election expenditure officer (EEO) for Dimapur I, II, and III Assembly constituencies Suboth Singh, appointed by the Election Commission of India, categorically said money power should not find any space in influencing voters during the ensuing assembly elections.

He said at a meeting with Dimapur district magistrates of flying surveillance teams (FST) and static surveillance teams (SST), the officer in charge of the video surveillance team (VST) and video viewing team (VVT) and nodal officer of media certification and monitoring committee (MCMC) at the conference hall of Dimapur deputy commissioner and district election officer Sachin Jaiswal.

The EEO enquired about the ongoing election activities undertaken thus far from the magistrates and nodal officers and briefed them on how to go about ensuring free and fair elections without any inducement and prejudices.

Sharing his official number 7005155223 which has been allotted to him by the ECI, Singh said the nodal officers and voters may contact him freely anytime even at night for any doubts or clarifications.