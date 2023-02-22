Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio urged the electorate to vote for NDPP, which can strive to work towards a final settlement to the Naga peace talks.

Addressing an election at the Southern Angami-I Assembly constituency, the CM said that the unresolved Naga political issue has hindered development work in the state.

Rio also said that the NDPP, which has tied up with the BJP for the polls, seeks to protect the rich culture and tradition of the Nagas.

Also Read: Nagaland: We need to find a Naga solution which we could not conclude, says CM Neiphiu Rio

Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio on February 14 stated that a solution to the inconclusive Naga political issue will be taken up by the government as it is committed to a final solution to the issue.

“We need to find a Naga solution which we could not conclude. Otherwise, we are all together for Naga solution,” Rio said while speaking during the party's poll programme in Kohima.

Ahead of the impending Assembly elections slated to take place on February 27, BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda reached Kohima, Nagaland on February 14 to announce the party’s poll manifesto.

Addressing the gathering, Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio claimed that the NDPP-BJP alliance will once again win with a thumping majority and do better than before.

Highlighting the Naga political issue and an impending solution that continues to remain inconclusive, Rio added that everyone is looking forward to a solution to the Naga political issue and the government is committed to coming to a conclusion soon.