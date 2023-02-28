The Nagaland State Election Commission has decided to conduct re-polling in four polling stations on March 1, 2023.

As per sources, repolling is to take place from 7 AM to 4 PM on March 1, 2023.

The re-polling will take place in New Colony S/W under the Zunheboto assembly constituency, Pangri V under Sanis constituency, Jaboka village polling station under the Tizit assembly constituency and in Pathso East Wing under the Thonoknyu assembly constituency.

In Nagaland, polling is taking place across 2,291 polling stations, out of which 196 are managed by women polling personnel and 10 by people with disabilities. As many as 640 polling booths in Nagaland have been categorised as “vulnerable” and 323 as “critical”.

Also Read: Northeast Assembly Elections: Meghalaya records 74.32 per cent voter turn out, Nagaland 81.94 per cent

The Chief Election Commissioner, Rajiv Kumar, praised voters and polling personnel for their momentous efforts in ensuring peaceful elections. The Election Commission's focus on inducement-free elections resulted in a more than 23 times increase in seizures as compared to the 2018 Assembly elections. There will be no repoll at any of the 5,710 polling stations.

In conclusion, the high voter turnout and peaceful conduct of elections in both Meghalaya and Nagaland have been remarkable. The Election Commission's efforts to ensure a fair and free election have yielded positive results, and the people's participation has been overwhelming.