Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda will release the poll manifesto for Nagaland on February 14.

As per sources, the national president will visit poll-bound Nagaland on February 14 and attend a joint rally of the BJP and its ally NDPP.

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio will also be present at the rally.

BJP and NDPP are contesting the elections together. While the BJP is fighting the polls on 20 seats, NDPP is contesting 40 seats.

The polling for the 60-seat Nagaland assembly will be held on February 27, and the votes will be counted on March 2.

Also Read: Nagaland: 12 political parties in fray for the forthcoming assembly elections

Nagaland and Meghalaya are set to go to poll on February 27 while the results will be announced on March 2.

Besides independent candidates, 12 political parties are in the fray in Nagaland for the forthcoming assembly elections.

Many political parties which have not been at the forefront of state politics are making an entry in this election and Rising People’s Party, North East Democratic Front, RPI(A) and LJP (Ram Vilas) will be entering the arena for the first time.

The Republican Party of India (A) and the Janata Dal (United) released the list of candidates on February 5 for the upcoming assembly elections. Naga People’s Front (NPF) has announced the names of six more candidates, taking the total to 21 candidates. Congress also released four more names adding the candidates list to 25.

Aam Aadmi Party also announced the intending candidates on February 7, which was the last date for filing nominations.



