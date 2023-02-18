The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) released its party manifesto at the Hammock Resort Wokha, followed by a press conference on February 18.

Meanwhile, Narendra B Verma, National General Secretary, and in charge of the northeastern states Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) arrived at Wokha on February 17 to check the preparedness for the upcoming assembly elections.

He urged the party supporters to participate in the coalition government in Nagaland after March 2.

Verma is scheduled to visit 12 assembly constituencies where NCP candidates will be contesting the upcoming 14th NLA elections on February 27, 2023, for the 60 NLA seats.

Also Read: Nagaland election 2023: PM Modi can only offer ‘election for confusion’ not solution, says Congress leader Jairam Ramesh

On the otherhand, Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on February 16 said it was now time for the people of Nagaland to reflect and rethink the “bluff” that the NDPP-BJP coalition has played upon them.

Addressing media persons in Kohima, Ramesh said the BJP- NDPP coalition government must come clean on their intentions for the people of Nagaland before seeking the mandate.

He pointed out that the Naga political issue found no mention in the 41-page BJP manifesto while the Eastern Nagaland People’s Organisation (ENPO) demand did not find a place in its ‘vision document.

He said the ENPO delegation lived its word by relaxing it's August 16, 2022, the resolution not to participate in any election process but Union home minister Amit Shah’s promised visit to eastern Nagaland in January to discuss the issue with stakeholders never happened. “What has kept the government and the home minister to walk the talk,” Ramesh asked.