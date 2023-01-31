The Naga People's Front (NPF) said if voted to power, the party will press for a solution to the vexed Naga political issue and is ready for a post-poll alliance.

"We are ready to form or be a part of the government with any political party in the state because post-election the demand for Naga political solution will be the pressing need," he said.

The NPF Central Executive Council (CEC), the highest decision-making body of the party, has decided that NPF will be open for a post-poll alliance with any political party, including NDPP and BJP to form the next government.

Naga People’s Front (NPF) secretary general Achumbemo Kikon on January 30, 2023, affirmed that NPF being a political party will be compelled to set up candidates in the Eastern Nagaland area.

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"We respect the sentiments and aspirations of the ENPO area. We also acknowledge their effort. However, for us, we are a party that has a party set up in almost all the constituencies including the ENPO area. Therefore being a political party we will be compelled to set up candidates but definitely, we will respect the sentiments of our people from the ENPO area," said Kikon.

Further, the NPF leader also claimed that the party has discussed various issues and also examined the candidate applicants from various constituencies and has decided to study all the applicants minutely following which a final decision will be taken in a day or two.

The NPF ruled the state for three terms from 2003 to 2018.

In the 2018 Assembly election, NPF fielded candidates in 58 seats and won 26 seats in the 60-member House.

In September 2021, it joined the ruling NDPP and BJP to form the United Democratic Alliance, an all-party government to press for an early solution to the Naga Issue.

However, in April 2022, its 21 legislators headed by former Chief Minister TR Zeliang merged with NDPP leaving behind four of them.

