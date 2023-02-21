Indian National Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge while addressing a rally in Dimapur said that as many as 500 attacks against Christians took place from 2021 till date.

Further the Congress leader claimed that during the ruling government institutions affiliated to St Mother Tressa has also been harrased.

Meanwhile, Mallikarjun Kharge also said that the supporters of the saffron party think India got independence in 2014 after Narendra Modi became Prime Minister and not in 1947.

"They don't remember 1947 independance. The Saffron party thinks when Modi became Prime Minister, India got the real freedom in 2014," he said.

Addressing an election rally at Diphupar Village Public Ground in Chumoukedima, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said that for the last 20 years Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP), Naga People's Front (NPF) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) looted the state, it is now high time for the people of Nagaland to get justice and a government that works for the people.

Further, the Congress leader claimed that the central BJP committee and the state government's false promises for the people of eastern Nagaland have been hollow as ever.

Mallikarjun Kharge asserted that it was in December 2022, that Home Minister Amit Shah assured the Eastern Naga People's Organisation of a visit to the state in the month of January 2023 and also assured that a solution as mutually agreed would be reached upon the completion of the election process.

Also Read: Nagaland: Amit Shah promises to bring solutions to ENPO's demand for frontier state after polls

"This empty promise has now become a charismatics trade of the BJP government," he added.

Further, the congress leader claimed that BJP leaders only give lectures and teach us that Congress has not done anything.

Mallikarjun Kharge, the chief of the Congress party, declared on February 16 that his party is dedicated to the welfare and general development of Nagaland ahead of the Nagaland Assembly elections.

The people of Nagaland, according to Kharge, deserve a tranquil, prosperous, and progressive administration.

"Together, let's bring change," he tweeted.

Kharge also pledged to reinstate the Old Pension Program in Nagaland if the party wins power, similar to what was done in Himachal Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

In addition to promoting safety and law and order, Kharge claimed that if his party wins the upcoming election on February 27, it will create a minority board, grant women 33% of the seats currently held by men in local urban authorities, and guarantee full payment of MRNEGA dues.