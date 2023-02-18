Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on February 18 slammed the BJP government for its allegedly false promises for the state of Nagaland.

The Congress leader claimed that PM Modi's slogan for the 2018 Nagaland polls was ‘Election for Solution’, however, post five years of governance the saffron party failed to deliver any solution and added baggage full of broken promises and tall claims.

Further, Jairam asserted that in this 2023 Nagaland election, PM Modi can only offer is ‘Election for Confusion’."

In a tweet, the senior leader wrote, "The PM's slogan for the 2018 Nagaland polls was ‘Election for Solution’. Five years later, with NO solution along with a long list of broken promises and tall claims, the only thing the PM can offer for 2023 polls is the slogan ‘Election for Confusion’."

Also Read: Nagaland: BJP manifesto failed to highlight Naga political issue and ENPO demand, says Congress leader Jairam Ramesh

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on February 16 said it was now time for the people of Nagaland to reflect and rethink the “bluff” that the NDPP-BJP coalition has played upon them.

Addressing media persons in Kohima, Ramesh said the BJP- NDPP coalition government must come clean on their intentions for the people of Nagaland before seeking the mandate.

He pointed out that the Naga political issue found no mention in the 41-page BJP manifesto while the Eastern Nagaland People’s Organisation (ENPO) demand did not find a place in its ‘vision document.

He said the ENPO delegation lived its word by relaxing it's August 16, 2022, the resolution not to participate in any election process but Union home minister Amit Shah’s promised visit to eastern Nagaland in January to discuss the issue with stakeholders never happened. “What has kept the government and the home minister to walk the talk,” Ramesh asked.