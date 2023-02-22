Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to reach Nagaland on February 24, just before the closure of election campaigns.

As per reports, PM Modi will address a joint rally of Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio-led Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party and the BJP at Dimapur, party spokesperson Nalin Kohli confirmed to the media.

Meanwhile, Kohli on February 22 campaigned for BJP candidate Renponthung Ezung who will contest from Wokha.

BJP national spokesperson and in charge of Nagaland Nalin Kohli admitted that there is a lot to be done in the road sector in Nagaland.

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“I think when we talk about roads there are three stages to it. The first is creating a road or giving access for movement which is also a big challenge for Nagaland. The second is building a good road in terms of blacktopping and other things. The third is to be able to maintain it given the weather, the rain, and the landslide. There are multiple issues,” Kohli explained while replying to a question on road conditions in Nagaland at a press conference at the BJP office on February 18.

He added that the overall provision is for creating more connectivity, specifically for Nagaland. “Wherever and whenever the BJP comes to power infrastructure is the utmost,” the BJP leader said.

Kohli said the BJP’s vision document speaks about Rs 10,000 crore for national highways and more funds for state highways.

Both BJP and NDPP had resolved to continue with their alliance in the upcoming state polls and as part of the seat-sharing agreement reached between the allies, BJP is contesting from 20 Assembly seats, while the NDPP will contest the remaining 40 seats.

On the otherhand, Union Minister of State for Minority Affairs John Barla claimed that the people of Nagaland have “accepted” the BJP, Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, and Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton.