Nagaland police on February 18, during a surprise check conducted by the West police station personnel at Ghorapati area, a sum of Rs 7,00,000 (seven lakhs) was seized from one Md Abdul Nasar, a resident of Burma camp.

Meanwhile, after observing all necessary formalities, the cash has been forwarded to Sr. Treasury Officer Dimapur for further action.

Nagaland Police on February 17 seized illegal cash accounting to Rs 45,37,200 in the poll-bound state. According to reports, the illegal cash was seized during search drives conducted in various places across Dimapur.

As per sources, Rs 20 lakhs has been seized during the SST gate checking. Police arrested one person in the case who has been identified as Kimiyato Sema.

Also Read: 2023 Nagaland Assembly Election: Police seize Rs 45.37 lakh cash in Dimapur

Rs 23,16,100 has been seized from Heska Kini, Rs 90,500 from a person named Jukhim and Rs 1,30,600 have been seized from Dimapurs’s Nihoto area.

The cash has been seized as the persons failed to produce verified documents regarding their possession of money.

Various enforcement agencies made seizures worth over Rs 36 crore after the announcement of elections in Nagaland.

The media cell of the Nagaland chief electoral officer’s office, in a release, on February 13 said the progressive seizure and its estimated monetary value made by various enforcement agencies from the date of announcement of the Nagaland assembly elections on January 28 till February 12 is valued at Rs 36,99,56,169.882.

The seizures include cash (Rs 2,84,52,3650), IMFL (Rs 4,26,40,420), drugs/narcotics (Rs 26,36,80,380), freebies/other items (Rs 3,51,81,340) and precious metal (Rs 1,664.882).