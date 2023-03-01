Protestors at Local Ground Noklak demand justice against the death of L Tongpa who was killed in police firing.

The mortal remains of L.Tongpa are still unburied and lying on the local ground. The deceased's brother said that the body would be buried only after justice is served.

Tongpa (33) was allegedly killed in police firing during a protest in Nagaland's Noklak on February 28.

Also Read: Nagaland: Post-poll violence continues as one killed in police firing in Noklak

On February 28, the state BJP supporters were holding a protest near Noklak local ground at the DC gate demanding a re-poll for the 56th Noklak Assembly constituency, where the protest turned violent and police resorted to blank firing which resulted in the death of L. Tongpa and injuring several party workers.

As per reports, the violence took place around 12-1:00 am on February 27 near the DC gate in Noklak.

Later, when the demand for a re-poll was denied, protestors took to the streets last night and after the situation turned volatile, the police resorted to firing following which the person died.

Meanwhile, the repolling has been held today in Nagland's New Colony polling station in Zunheboto constituency, Pangti V in Sanis constituency, Jaboka Village in Tizit constituency, and Pathso East Wing in Thonoknyu constituency, an official said.