Republican Party of India (Athawale) president Ramdas Athawale asserted that his party will support the BJP-NDPP alliance if it returns to power in Nagaland.

Addressing media persons at the residence of party candidate Z Kasheto Yeptho for Ghaspani-II assembly constituency at Chekiye village here, Athawale said his party has fielded eight popular and capable candidates for the February 27 elections in the state. Though the RPI (A) has put up candidates for the first time in Nagaland assembly elections, the RPI (A) exuded confidence that his party candidates will emerge victorious in three to four seats in the state and added that Yeptho will be the leader of the elected members.

He further mentioned that RPI (A) is an independent and separate party.

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He said though his party tried to forge an alliance with the BJP and NDPP, it did not work out. However, he said the RPI (A) will part of the next BJP-NDPP government in the state.

“The NDPP and BJP alliance will again form the government in Nagaland. My relations with Prime Minister Narendra Modi are good. We will be part of the next government in Nagaland,” Athawale, who is also Union minister of state for social justice and empowerment, said.

On the party’s plans for Nagaland, he said they will work for the overall development of the people of the state.

In his address, Yepth said his party will primarily focus on the development of road infrastructure, equal opportunities for all and health care.

Earlier on February 11, Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Ramdas Athawale stated that all efforts will be extended to open an account of his party, the Republican Party of India (RPI) in the next assembly election of Manipur.

Athawale who is in Imphal to attend a launching function of NE AERO Sports Hot Balloon and Para Motor Fiesta in Bishnupur district on February 11 made this assurance during a press conference held after the said program at Classic Grande Imphal East.

He said that Manipur is one of the most important states of North East.RPI is spreading its power in various places of India, they will work hard to win at least some votes from Manipur as well in the next election, he said.