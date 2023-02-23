After the outbreak of violence in Wokha on February 23, Deputy Commissioner and District Magistrate Ajit Kumar Ranjan enforced Section 144 CrPC in two assembly seats of the district with immediate effect till March 3.

The DC stated that miscreants were mobilised in many areas of 37-Tyui AC and 38-Wokha AC, endangering free campaigning and disrupting public peace and tranquillity in the region.

So, after a careful examination of the situation and all facts, the DC concluded that there were sufficient grounds for taking precautionary measures to prevent any untoward incidents in the interest of maintaining peace and tranquillity in the area comprising the assembly constituencies of 37-Tyui and 38-Wokha.

As a result, the DC Wokha disallowed an investigation under section 144 CrPC of 1973.

Also Read: Pre-poll violence hits Nagaland; houses torched, one dead body recovered

With less than a week until the polls, pre-poll violence continues to plague Nagaland. The NCP has reported three instances of violence against party members in the past week.

Suspected goons from the 38th Assembly constituency of the BJP party led by I Hapenthung Ezung, allegedly invaded and completely destroyed the residence of NCP supporter Nrithung Humtsoe in Molonsu colony, Wokha. As per sources, the attack ensued as Ezung prefers to choose his own candidate. The gang destroyed the house and car of the NCP candidate's supporter, inflicting serious injuries on him.

Another incident was reported wherein a group of BJP members of 38 Assembly constituency under Wokha led by Zuvotung Colony resident Thechamo Kikon attacked the headmaster of Mount Senia School in his home. The victim is said to be an NCP supporter.

The third incident was reported in the house of the BLP of a polling station. Mhonbemo Patton, a resident of a church colony, and the BLO of polling station part No. 21 were trespassed on, assaulted, and forcibly snatched away the voters slip in addition to the election official register by the goons of BJP 38A/C Wokha, led by Echungo Ezung, who is from Longs

In each of the three instances of pre-election violence in Nagaland, an FIR has been filed.

Chungtia Village, which is in the Mukokchung District of Nagaland, was also the scene of a pre-election homicide. An unidentified mob kidnapped two JDU candidate Koridang AC supporters on February 22. One person escaped injury, but the other was found dead in a forest.