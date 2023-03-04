NEDA convenor Himanta Biswa Sarma and Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) leader and Nagaland CM designate Neiphiu Rio will meet central leadership in New Delhi to discuss who will be Nagaland’s next deputy CM.

Currently, the names of former deputy CM Y Patton and Jacob Zhimomi have been doing rounds in the saffron party camp.

The leaders will also discuss portfolios for the other MLAs to be sworn in on March 7 as part of Rio’s next government.

Also Read: Nagaland election update: NDPP’s legislature party elects Neiphiu Rio as its leader

Jacob Zhimomi is the Minister of the Public Health Engineering Department in the outgoing Rio government.

He won the just concluded Nagaland elections from Ghaspani –I. He has won the seat for the third time.

The Neiphiu Rio government will be sworn in on March 7 and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the swearing-in in Kohima.

The Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party Legislature Party (NDPPLP) of the 14th Nagaland Legislative Assembly at its first meeting at the party's central office in Kohima unanimously elected Neiphiu Rio as its leader and endorsed him to take the prerogative of forming the new government.

The NDPPLP also conveyed its gratitude to the electorate of Nagaland for once again reposing their faith and confidence in the NDPP and the leadership of chief minister Rio by electing their respective representatives to the 14th Nagaland Assembly.

Also Read: Nagaland election update: NDPP’s legislature party elects Neiphiu Rio as its leader

At the meeting, chaired by NDPP secretary general Abu Metha, Rio and party president Chingwang Konyak congratulated and welcomed all the 25 newly elected NDPP members of the state assembly. They also urged all the members to work tirelessly for the people and fulfil the commitments made during the entire campaign period based on the party manifesto.