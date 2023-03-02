The BJP-NDPP alliance have crossed the majority mark, winning 37 seats in the recently held state assembly election.

On the otherhand, Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio defeated the Congress' Seyievilie Sachu to win from the Northern Angami-II constituency.

Nagaland Result Status:

Bharatiya Janata Party won 12 seats while Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party won 25 seats.

Also Read: Nagaland creates history in the Assembly election, two women candidates elected for the first time in 60 years

On the otherhand, four independent candidates emerged as winners. Janata Dal (United) got one seat, Lok Janshakti Party(Ram Vilas) got 2 seats, and Naga Peoples Front also bagged 2 seats.

National People's Party bagged five seats and Nationalist Congress Party won six seats.

Last but not the least Republican Party of India (Athawale) came out victorious in two seats.

Here is the party-wise vote share:

BJP{18.83%}, INC{3.54%}, JD(U){3.25%}, LJPRV{8.65%}, NCP{9.55%}, NDPP{32.23%}, NPEP{5.77%}, NPF{7.10%}, RJD{0.50%} and NOTA{0.31%}.

For the first time in 60 years, two women candidates from Nagaland, who contested the state Assembly elections, have been elected as Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).

Salhoutuonuo Kruse and Hekani Jakhalu, both members of the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP), scripted history by becoming the first women to run for state Assembly,

Kruse won from Western Angami Assembly constituency while Jakhalu won from Dimapur lll constituency.

It is important to note that both the chief ministers of Assam and Nagaland, Himanta Biswa Sarma and Neiphiu Rio, had campaigned for Kruse.

Jakhalu, on the other hand, graduated from Delhi University and is a faculty member there. She is a lawyer who turned social entrepreneur and founded YouthNet. She studied law in the United States. She also received the Nari Shakti Puraskar award from the Indian President on International Women's Day at Rastrapati Bhavan.

Jakhalu's manifesto offers a vision for youth development, women's empowerment, minority rights, and a model constituency in relation to the Dimapur III seat.

In the 60-member Assembly, Nagaland had not had a woman MLA since it became a state in 1963. Women haven't never run for office, but that doesn't mean they haven't.

Jakhalu, Kruse, Rosy Thomson of the Congress, and Kahuli Sema of the BJP are the four women who ran for office this year.



Rano M Shaiza was the only woman elected to the Lok Sabha in Nagaland in 1977. S Phangnon Konyak became the first woman to hold a seat in the BJP's Rajya Sabha in Nagaland when she was elected in 2022.