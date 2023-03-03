Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) leader TR Zeiliang asserted that the new government is likely to be sworn in on March 7.

Further, the senior leader also said that a few leaders of the NDPP party including CM Rio will be called to Delhi in a day or two for a joint meeting with the BJP high command before the sworn-in ceremony.

The BJP-NDPP alliance have crossed the majority mark, winning 37 seats in the recently held state assembly election.

On the otherhand, Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio defeated the Congress' Seyievilie Sachu to win from the Northern Angami-II constituency.

Also Read: Nagaland election update: BJP-NDPP win 37 seats, here is the list of party-wise breakup

Bharatiya Janata Party won 12 seats while Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party won 25 seats.

On the otherhand, four independent candidates emerged as winners. Janata Dal (United) got one seat, Lok Janshakti Party(Ram Vilas) got 2 seats, and Naga Peoples Front also bagged 2 seats.

National People's Party bagged five seats and Nationalist Congress Party won six seats.

Last but not the least Republican Party of India (Athawale) came out victorious in two seats.

For the first time in 60 years, two women candidates from Nagaland, who contested the state Assembly elections, have been elected as Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).

Salhoutuonuo Kruse and Hekani Jakhalu, both members of the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP), scripted history by becoming the first women to run for state Assembly,

Kruse won from Western Angami Assembly constituency while Jakhalu won from Dimapur lll constituency.