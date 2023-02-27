The percentage of voter turnout in Nagaland Assembly elections till 9 am has been recorded at 11.89 per cent, as per the Election Commission report.



Voters have been making a beeline to the polling stations since morning 6 am on February 27.

Heavy security has been deployed in key constituencies to avoid any untoward incident, although a stray incident of violence has been reported in Bhandari Assembly constituency under Wokha district.



Polling began in Nagaland at 7 am on February 27 in 59 Assembly constituencies.

There are 13,17,632 eligible voters of which 6,61,489 are men and 6,56,143 are women. The fate of 183 candidates contesting for the Assembly polls will be sealed today.

In view of the Assembly elections in Nagaland, the interstate borders have been sealed to prevent any untoward incident or transportation of any suspected, or undesirable elements, materials into the state from outside.

The state witnessed nearly 75 per cent voter turnout in the 2018 Assembly polls and 90.57 per cent in 2013.

This year too, high voter turnout is expected.

Voting shall continue till 4 pm today.

All of the competing parties made a last-ditch effort to win over voters during the high-decibel election campaign that ended on February 25 in an effort to shift the mandate in their favor.

During the final phase of campaigning, numerous high-ranking BJP leaders, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, supported party candidates.



Also read : Nagaland Election 2023 Live Updates: Polling underway in 59 Assembly constituencies, 13 lakh voters to seal fate of 183 candidates