The percentage of voter turnout in Nagaland Assembly elections till 3 PM has been recorded at 72.99 per cent, as per the Election Commission (ECI) report.

Voting for Assembly elections in the northeastern states of Meghalaya and Nagaland is underway and the ECI and security agencies took all necessary precautions to ensure a smooth voting process.

Polling which began in Nagaland at 7 am on February 27 in 59 Assembly constituencies and will continue till 4 pm today in both states.

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Heavy security has been deployed in key constituencies to avoid any untoward incident, although a stray incident of violence has been reported in the Bhandari Assembly constituency under the Wokha district.

There are 13,17,632 eligible voters of which 6,61,489 are men and 6,56,143 are women. The fate of 183 candidates contesting the Assembly polls will be sealed today.

In view of the Assembly elections in Nagaland, the interstate borders have been sealed to prevent any untoward incident or transportation of any suspected, or undesirable elements, or materials into the state from outside.

The state witnessed nearly 75 per cent voter turnout in the 2018 Assembly polls and 90.57 per cent in 2013.