As Nagaland gears up for the assembly elections on February 27, all eyes are on the four women candidates who are vying to make history by becoming the state's first female legislators. Despite having women in leadership roles in almost all key social issues, Nagaland has never had a woman MLA, according to social observers. Out of the total 183 candidates, only four women nominees are in the fray. Political analyst and author Sushanta Talukdar said, "In Nagaland too, women are in the forefront in all social issues like leading the anti-AFSPA movement, peace brokering with militant groups, etc. But they do not have adequate political representation."

The four women candidates are Hekhani Jakhalu of NDPP in Dimapur-III seat, Rosy Thompson of Congress in Tening seat, Salhoutuonuo of NDPP in Western Angami seat, and Kahuli Sema of BJP in Atoizu seat. Nagaland has one seat each in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, while its Assembly has 60 seats.

Ponglem Konyak, president of Mon district unit of Konyak Nyupuh Sheko Khong (KNSK), a women's organization of the Konyaks, said the main reason for almost no representation of women in electoral democracy is the traditional hierarchical system that is biased towards men. She added that the head of the family decides who they will vote for, and that leads to other women also not voting for the female candidates even as a show of solidarity. "There is a lack of public support in general for women candidates," Ponglem said.

Political representation of women is essential to ensure that they get their other due rights, said Talukdar. "For instance, if women MLAs get elected this time, it will strengthen the movement for implementing 33% reservation for women in local bodies," he added.

The election for the 60-member Assembly will take place on February 27, and counting of votes will take place on March 2. For many women in Nagaland, the four female candidates portray hope that women will finally get their due place in the higher echelons of power.