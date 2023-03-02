The Nagaland assembly election results are coming in, and as per the latest updates, BJP's A Pangjung Jamir has won from the Tuli constituency with 3029 votes and 58.47% of votes. Earlier, NDPP's Sharigain Longkumer won from the Aonglenden constituency.

In a significant victory for the ruling NDPP-BJP alliance, Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio has won by a big margin of 92.87% from the Northern Angami-ll Assembly constituency. The NDPP-BJP alliance is looking forward to forming the government in Nagaland.

In a surprise win, Nagaland has got its second woman MLA in NDPP's Salhoutuonuo Kruse, who won by a big margin of 3000+ votes. Earlier, NDPP's Hekani Jakhalu, who was trailing in her constituency Dimapur lll, won by a margin of 400 votes.

The election results in Nagaland are being closely watched, as they could have a significant impact on the political landscape of the state. The NDPP-BJP alliance is looking to retain power in the state, while the opposition Naga People's Front (NPF) is looking to make a comeback in the state.

The counting of votes is still underway, and the final results are expected to be announced later in the day.