The Nagaland Enforcement Agencies have made seizures worth Rs 30.71 crores in the current operation ahead of the state's Assembly elections, according to the Chief Electoral Officer, Nagaland.

In a statement, the Chief Electoral Officer stated that the Nagaland Enforcement Agencies are executing routine seizures in every district of the state ahead of the Assembly elections.

The total seizures as of February 6, 2023, according to the announcement are said to be Rs 30.71 crores.

Cash, IMFL, drugs/narcotics, other contraband, freebies, and other stuff were all seized.

Nagaland's Assembly Elections are scheduled on February 27. The results will be announced on March 2, 2023.

Also Read: Nagaland: Money power should not influence voters, says election expenditure officer

Election expenditure officer (EEO) for Dimapur I, II, and III Assembly constituencies Suboth Singh, appointed by the Election Commission of India, categorically said money power should not find any space in influencing voters during the ensuing assembly elections.

He said at a meeting with Dimapur district magistrates of flying surveillance teams (FST) and static surveillance teams (SST), the officer in charge of the video surveillance team (VST) and video viewing team (VVT) and nodal officer of media certification and monitoring committee (MCMC) at the conference hall of Dimapur deputy commissioner and district election officer Sachin Jaiswal.

The EEO enquired about the ongoing election activities undertaken thus far from the magistrates and nodal officers and briefed them on how to go about ensuring free and fair elections without any inducement and prejudices.

Sharing his official number 7005155223 which has been allotted to him by the ECI, Singh said the nodal officers and voters may contact him freely anytime even at night for any doubts or clarifications.