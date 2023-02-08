Various enforcement agencies seized cash, liquor, narcotic drugs and freebies worth Rs 31,03,03,137 from the date of the assembly elections in Nagaland on January 18 till February 7.

The media cell of the Nagaland chief electoral officer’s office, in a release, on Wednesday said the progressive seizure included Rs 1,62,03,850 cash, IMFL worth Rs 4,22,15501, 3.06 kg drugs/narcotics worth Rs 23,32,6,8354 and freebies/other items worth Rs 1,86,15432.

On February 7, the enforcement agencies seized Rs 60,000 cash, liquor worth Rs 4,21,076, .0125 kg narcotic drugs, 6,909 spasmo proxyvon capsules and 210 bottles of cough syrup valued at Rs 15,51,273 and freebies and other items worth Rs 20,32,349. The total seizure of the day was worth Rs 20,32,349, the release said.

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Election expenditure officer (EEO) for Dimapur I, II, and III Assembly constituencies Suboth Singh, appointed by the Election Commission of India, categorically said money power should not find any space in influencing voters during the ensuing assembly elections.

He said at a meeting with Dimapur district magistrates of flying surveillance teams (FST) and static surveillance teams (SST), the officer in charge of the video surveillance team (VST) and video viewing team (VVT) and nodal officer of media certification and monitoring committee (MCMC) at the conference hall of Dimapur deputy commissioner and district election officer Sachin Jaiswal.

The EEO enquired about the ongoing election activities undertaken thus far from the magistrates and nodal officers and briefed them on how to go about ensuring free and fair elections without any inducement and prejudices.

Sharing his official number 7005155223 which has been allotted to him by the ECI, Singh said the nodal officers and voters may contact him freely anytime even at night for any doubts or clarifications.

