Ahead of the state assembly election, the Eastern Nagaland People’s Organisation (ENPO) on February 4 has put on hold on its 'August 26 resolution' demand.

As per the 'August 26 resolution' the ENPO, organisation were adamant about “not taking part in any election process of the Central and State until and unless a separate Statehood- (Frontier Nagaland)-is granted by the Government of India, as demanded by the people of Eastern Nagaland.

Further, the ENPO has also urged the people of the seven tribes of the eastern areas to participate in polls and cooperate with the state government.

The Eastern Nagaland Peoples' Organization (ENPO) held an Executive meeting on 4 February 2023 at Tourist Lodge Dimapur, and whereby it has been resolved that; following the request of the MHA to review the August 26, 2022 resolution of ENPO and its constituent Tribal Bodies and frontal Organizations to abstain in any election process and the subsequent assurance given by the Union Horne Minister to ENPO officials on 2 February 2023 the ENPO in due consultation with its constituent tribal Bodies and Frontal Organizations hereby relaxed the 26 August 2022 resolution with Immediate effect.

The assurance was that a solution as mutually agreed will be reached after following the due process and will be implemented after the completion of the election process.

ENPO has also taken serious note of the MHA's request letter dated 16. January 2023 addressed to ENPO President to review the 26," August 2022 resolution of ENPO, its constituent Tribal Bodies and Frontal Organizations regarding non-participation In the elections to ensure free, fair and peaceful polls to the Nagaland State Assembly in the larger interest of democracy in the country.

On the otherhand, the 2-day long marathon meets between the leaders of Eastern Nagaland People's Organisation (ENPO) and the representatives of the Government of India concluded at Guwahati on January 31.

Also Read: Talks on ‘Frontier Nagaland’ between ENPO-Centre concludes, government offering Autonomous Council with possible legislature

During the meeting, in which the leaders state a ‘positive discussion’, the Centre is offering an autonomous council with the possible legislature and the new proposed body could be called the ‘Frontier Nagaland Autonomous Council’.

While the Centre has shown agreement on certain issues, still issues like the funding route through Kohima have become a point of contention between ENPO and the government. As per the proposal by the ENPO, the organisation along with other tribal leaders of Eastern Nagaland has demanded for direct funding from New Delhi and in principle against the idea of getting it routed through the Chief Minister in Kohima.

As per reports, the Ministry of Home Affairs is learnt to have counselled the ENPO leaders and others to review the call for a poll boycott – something the apex body from Eastern Nagaland had decided in August 2022.

According to Clause 10 (b) of the 16-Point (or Statehood) Agreement of 1960, there was a provision for setting up of a Regional Council with elected representatives of all tribes and the Governor may nominate representatives to the Regional Council.