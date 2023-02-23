Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along's recent threat from NSCN-IM has been dismissed as a misunderstanding by North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) Convenor Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The political leader has stated that he does not believe the incident occurred, as the insurgent group does not participate in state elections either directly or indirectly. "This must be some miscommunication," Sarma said, adding that he does not take cognizance of the matter as it appears to be a local issue.

According to inputs, NSCN-IM leader from Ao region, Lanuwati Jamir, had allegedly signed a letter warning villagers under Alongtaki constituency not to vote in favour of BJP candidate Temjen Imna Along, and was picked up by the Assam Rilfes on February 22.

Lanuwati Jamir is under police custody at the moment. The arrest comes after a letter purportedly signed by the NSCN-IM directing people not to vote for Nagaland BJP president Temjen Imna Along created sensation in the state.

In its diktat to residents of villages under Alongtaki assembly constituency, from where Temjen Imna Along is contesting, the purported NSCN-IM letter directed people not to vote in favour of Along in the ensuing Assembly polls while terming him as anti-Naga. The letter also warned of stern action against those who fail to adhere to the diktat.

Meanwhile, when contacted yesterday over the development, NSCN-IM sources said that that its Central Committee has not issued any such directive to the voters in Alongtaki constituency. However, since the issue has come out in a section of the media, the NSCN-IM sources said, that the outfit will investigate into the matter. The NSCN-IM sources further said that since the group is not involved in the elections in any way, there is no question of either supporting or opposing any candidate.