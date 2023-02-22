The Konyak Union, an apex tribal body of Nagaland has strongly condemned the attack on Naga People’s Front (NPF) candidate Tahwang Angh, who is contesting for the upcoming Assembly elections slated to be held on February 27.



Condemning the act, the Konyak Union in a press statement stated, “The Konyak Union, Konyak Nyupuh Sheko Khong and Konyak Students' Union vehemently condemn the heinous act of burning down the Bolero vehicle belonging to Shri. Tahwang Angh, NPF candidate for NLA elections 2023, on the night of 20 February, 2023. We express our deepest sympathies to Shri. Tahwang Angh, and his family for this unfortunate incident committed by the uncivilized miscreants”.



The Union has also demanded stringent action against the perpetrators and urged the law enforcing agencies to nab the miscreants at the earliest.



“The Konyak CSO strongly urges the law enforcing agencies to take swift action and nab the miscreants involved in this heinous crime. We demand that befitting punishment be awarded to the culprits at the earliest date. We call upon the administration and the police to thoroughly investigate the matter and to arrest those responsible for masterminding and instigating this incident by playing 'communal" and "ism" politics”, said the Union in its press release.



The Union has raised concerns over the increasing incidents of violence in the state of Nagaland ahead of elections. “We are deeply concerned about the rising incidence of crimes and the brazenness with which the perpetrators are carrying out their nefarious activities. We urge the authorities to take stern action against those who are seeking to create chaos and mayhem in our society. We also appeal to the people of the Mon dist. to maintain calm and not to resort to any kind of violence or retaliation”, stated Konyak Union in its press statement.

Two persons were kidnapped from the residence of a Naga People's Front (NPF) candidate and a vehicle was torched in the Mon district of poll-bound Nagaland on February 21.



One person was later released by the kidnappers while an operation was on to rescue the other, said a police official.



“There was an incident of two persons being taken away from the residence of the Naga Peoples Front (NPF) candidate from Tizit assembly constituency last night,” Mon superintendent of police T Uniel Kichu told media.

The two persons were not party members but were staying at the residence of the NPF candidate. A vehicle was also torched in the same area where the kidnapping took place, he said.



Also read : Nagaland election 2023: Two kidnapped from NPF candidate's residence, vehicle torched