In a significant act of protest and unity, 20 legislators from Eastern Nagaland have chosen to abstain from voting in the ongoing elections. This has led to an eerily quiet polling scene across the region's six districts.

The districts, namely Tuensang, Mon, Longleng, Kiphre, Noklak, and Shamator, each have a considerable voter population. Yet, not a single vote has been cast as of noon. All Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) remain unused, as told by Hongnao Konyak, the vice president of the Konyak union, to India Today NE.

The decision comes following a sincere appeal by the Eastern Nagaland Peoples’ Organization (ENPO) to the legislators, urging them to honor the citizens' choice of abstaining from voting. In a letter addressed to the legislators, the ENPO expressed unwavering belief that the elected members would respect the collective decision of Eastern Nagaland's populace and refrain from participating in the polling process.

Emphasizing the gravity of the situation, the ENPO cautioned that any attempt by the legislators to cast their votes could potentially incite public unrest. The organization underscored that the legislators' abstention symbolizes the unified voice of the community, echoing their long-standing grievances and concerns regarding the neglect and disregard exhibited by successive governments towards the region's welfare and aspirations.

The polling stations across Mon and other areas in Eastern Nagaland present a desolate sight, devoid of any voter activity, as the legislators uphold their commitment to remain indoors during the polling period.

This unprecedented act of collective action underscores the depth of dissatisfaction and disillusionment prevailing among the residents of Eastern Nagaland, amplifying their call for attention to their longstanding grievances and demands for equitable treatment and development.