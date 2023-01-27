The tribal body Lotha Hoho has called for a 'clean election' in the Wokha district in Nagaland, said an official statement on January 26.

As per the official statement, from the Lotha Hoho, the body held an executive meeting on January 24, wherein, it was resolved that distribution of cash or alcohol by any candidate; setting up of any youth camp; booth capturing, and any attempt by any candidate to disrupt the election is not allowed.

The tribal body further opined that it is a Constitutional right of all citizens in a democracy to exercise free and fair voting.

“Hence forcible snatching of voter slip by any candidate or his/her agents/workers, is illegal and any such attempt will be viewed as anti-people and is not allowed,” the statement read.

Lotha Hoho further asked concerned officers as well as the agent of agents of candidates to stick to the Election Codes of Conduct, ethics, procedures, and all such regulations for enabling fair and free voting.

''Any official or agent violating such conduct rules will be doing so at his/her own risk, and any dispute arising out of such misconduct will be viewed as anti-people,'' it cautioned.

It further noted that all election Codes of Conduct, as enforced by the concerned authorities, are for fair, free, and smooth electioneering; and hence it will extend cooperation for the implementation of such conduct rules, enforced by the concerned authorities.

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