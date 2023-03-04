The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), led by Sharad Pawar, has announced that it will soon make a decision on whether to join the NDPP-BJP government in Nagaland or remain in opposition. The party won seven seats in the recent Nagaland assembly elections.

At a press conference held on March 4, NCP National General Secretary Narendra B Verma stated that the party's first legislative party meeting had discussed the issue at length. Verma stated that he had collected the views of the MLAs and the state party leaders on the matter. He further added that the high command in Delhi will make the final decision on whether to join the government or to remain in opposition, as well as on who will lead the legislative party.

Verma said that the NCP's seven MLAs will work towards the betterment of the downtrodden people of the state. He also stated that the party will support the demand of the Nagas for an early solution to the peace talks.

The NCP contested in 12 seats of the 60-member assembly during the February 27 elections. The party's decision to join or not join the NDPP-BJP government in Nagaland will have a significant impact on the state's political landscape. The final decision on this matter is expected to be announced by the NCP's high command in Delhi in the coming days, after Verma apprises national president Sharad Pawar on March 5.