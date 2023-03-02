Celebrations have kicked off in Nagaland's Dimapur lll constituency as the state gets its first woman MLA after the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party's (NDPP) Hekani Jakhalu's win. The NDPP is leading with 26 seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading with 14 seats.

History has been created in Nagaland as Hekani Jakhalu becomes the first woman to be elected to the state Legislative Assembly. The news of her victory has been welcomed by many, with congratulatory messages pouring in from various parts of the country.

Hekani Jakhalu's win is being hailed as a significant step forward for gender equality and women's empowerment in Nagaland. Her victory will inspire many young women in the state to take an active interest in politics and work towards creating a more inclusive society.

The election results in Nagaland have been closely watched by political analysts and experts, who see it as a crucial test for the NDPP-BJP alliance. The NDPP's impressive performance in the state is being seen as a major boost for the party, which is hoping to consolidate its position in the region.

The NDPP-BJP alliance has campaigned on a platform of development, and the election results suggest that the people of Nagaland have responded positively to their message. With Hekani Jakhalu's win, the alliance has made history and set a new benchmark for gender representation in the state.

The victory of Hekani Jakhalu is being seen as a significant moment in the history of Nagaland and a landmark achievement for women in the state. Her win will inspire many young women to follow in her footsteps and work towards creating a more equitable and just society.

The election results in Nagaland have thrown up many surprises, and the NDPP-BJP alliance's impressive performance is being seen as a game-changer in the region's political landscape. With Hekani Jakhalu's victory, the alliance has made history and set a new standard for gender representation in the state.