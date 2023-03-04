Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party leader Neiphiu Rio tendered his resignation as chief minister of Nagaland to the governor La Ganesan on March 4, to pave way for the formation of the next government.



Rio tendered his resignation following a landslide victory in the recently concluded Assembly elections in which the BJP-NDPP alliance managed to grab 37 seats, thus crossing the majority mark.



Rio defeated Congress’ Seyievilie Sachu to win from the Northern Angami-II constituency.

The Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party Legislature Party (NDPPLP) of the 14th Nagaland Legislative Assembly at its first meeting at the party's central office in Kohima unanimously elected Neiphiu Rio as its leader and endorsed him to take the prerogative of forming the new government.



The NDPPLP also conveyed its gratitude to the electorate of Nagaland for once again reposing their faith and confidence in the NDPP and the leadership of chief minister Rio by electing their respective representatives to the 14th Nagaland Assembly.



Moreover, the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) leader TR Zeiliang asserted that the new government is likely to be sworn in on March 7.



Further, the senior leader also said that a few leaders of the NDPP party including CM Rio will be called to Delhi in a day or two for a joint meeting with the BJP high command before the sworn-in ceremony.



Also read : Nagaland election update: NDPP-BJP government likely to be sworn in on March 7