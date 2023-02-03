In a major political development, Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) working president, and former chief secretary Alemtemshi Jamir resigned from the party on February 3.

In a letter addressed to President of NDPP, Alemtemshi said that he helped in forming NDPP with a vision to bring about change but was disheartened that instead the party “disregarded all the visions, dreams and aspirations upon which it was founded.”

He further said that despite having made contributions to establishing NDPP as a regional political party in Nagaland, all these were disregarded when the party denied him a ticket to contest the forthcoming election.

''Also, my contributions in establishing the NDPP as a regional political party in Nagaland has been disregarded and I have been denied a party ticket in the current elections. All this goes on to show how the party has denigrated to mere material, power, and political considerations and devoid of democratic discussions and values,'' he added.

''Therefore, I hereby tender my resignation as the Working President as well as from active and primary membership of the NDPP, with immediate effect,'' he said.

Recently, sources had confirmed that Alemtemshi Jamir, Imkong L Imchen, sitting MLA of NDPP, and several other senior party leaders had decided to join BJP.

As per the sources, a meeting between the leaders and the BJP party was held at Niathu Resort Chumukedima on January 5, 2023, and had formally agreed to join the saffron party.

Also read: Nagaland: BJP, NDPP release lists of candidates, 3 women candidates find place