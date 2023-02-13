Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party's (NDPP) candidate from the 7-Peren Assembly constituency, Taditui Rangkau Zeliang, will kick off its campaign on February 13, said an official statement.

Zeliang will address a gathering at the government senior secondary school ground on Jalukie at 2 PM.

Along with Zeliang, party chairperson Neiba Ndang will also be present on the occasion.

As per the statement, there will be a short speech by Kelei Zeliang, IAS (Retd), Geulia Ramlia, Retd Principal, District Judge, and CR Zeliang, former president, Zeliangrong Baudi, Nagaland.

Additionally, Therie Ndang, former NDPP candidate and Chingwang Konyak President, NDPP Nagaland will also address the gathering.

The party will release the theme song Higher and better together - Peren by artist Matu, Kenlumyile, Widinkamlak, and the team.

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton, and former Chief Minister TR Zeliang, among others, filed their nominations for the upcoming assembly polls on Monday, a day before the last date for filing nominations on February 7.

Rio, the candidate in the Northern Angami-II constituency, filed his papers in Chiephobozou additional deputy commissioner’s office while Y Patton, the BJP candidate in the Tyui constituency, filed his nomination in the office of the Tyui assembly constituency returning officer.

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