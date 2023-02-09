NEDA convener Himanta Biswa Sarma held a crucial poll strategy meeting with Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton, and state BJP president Temjen Imna Along at the Niathu resort in Chumoukedima on February 9.

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio informed the media that the poll strategy was discussed during the meeting.

"The campaign is on so we have to take strategies and we will have a joint meeting," said Nagaland CM Rio.

Earlier, in a conference in New Delhi between leaders of the NDPP and the BJP central leadership, including Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, the parties agreed on a seat distribution formula in the ratio of 40:20.

Also Read: Nagaland: BJP to retain its alliance with NDPP, to go ahead with 40:20 seat sharing module, says Nalin Kohli

Furthermore, Neiphiu Rio has stated unequivocally that there would be no friendly battle between the NDPP and the BJP. Rio also stated that the NDPP candidate list will be released this month.

"I expect it will be unveiled this month. There will be no friendly competition. In terms of seat sharing, we will back the BJP in their seat, and they will back us in ours "Rio said.

Meanwhile, the saffron party has decided to take a risk by introducing six new faces who will contest the assembly election for the first time.

Among the fresh faces is Bashangmongba from Tuensang Sadar 1, Kahuli Sema from Atoizu, Konngam Konyak from Phomching, Panjung Jamir from Tuli, Renbonthung from Wokha, and Sethrongkyu Sangtam from Longkhim Chare.

Apart from candidates contesting their maiden elections, some candidates who have recently jumped ship to BJP are also contesting with BJP Ticket.