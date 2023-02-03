The Naga People's Front (NPF) announced the first list of candidates for 16 constituencies on February 3.

Further, as per sources, the second list is to be out on February 5.

The Naga People's Front (NPF) said if voted to power, the party will press for a solution to the vexed Naga political issue and is ready for a post-poll alliance.

Also Read: Nagaland Election 2023: NPF open to post-poll alliance to form government

"We are ready to form or be a part of the government with any political party in the state because post-election the demand for Naga political solution will be the pressing need," he said.

The NPF Central Executive Council (CEC), the highest decision-making body of the party, has decided that NPF will be open for a post-poll alliance with any political party, including NDPP and BJP to form the next government.

Naga People’s Front (NPF) secretary general Achumbemo Kikon on January 30, 2023, affirmed that NPF being a political party will be compelled to set up candidates in the Eastern Nagaland area.