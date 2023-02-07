Nagaland NPF legislature party leader Azo Nienu files nomination from the Phek constituency on February 7.

Nienu was accompanied by hundreds of his supporters as he went to file his papers.

Nienu has been elected to Nagaland Legislative Assembly 4 times from the Phek constituency -- 2003, 2008, 2013 and 2018.

Azo Nienu is contesting the Nagaland Legislative Assembly elections for the 5th time.

Also Read: 82 candidates files nominations for assembly elections in Nagaland so far; NDPP fields highest numbers

Today is the last day for filing nominations for the February 27 Nagaland Assembly election.

A total of 82 candidates have filled nominations so far for the upcoming Nagaland Assembly Elections as on February 7.

NDPP has fielded 28 candidates while BJP has 11 candidates on the list. NCP and NPP both have fielded 4 candidates. NPE has 3 candidates while NPF has 4 candidates in the fray. INC and LJP(RV) have 4 candidates each while LJP has 1 candidate. JD(U) and RJD both have fielded two candidates as of now for the upcoming elections.

Nagaland will go to polls on February 27 and the counting of votes will take place on March 2. Earlier on February 4, Union Home Minister Amit Shah hailed the Eastern Nagaland Peoples Organisation's decision to withdraw its assembly election boycott call stating that it is an "expression of trust in the Modi government."

Taking to Twitter, Shah said "It is heartening that in an expression of trust in the Modi government, the Eastern Nagaland Peoples Organisation (ENPO) in Nagaland has withdrawn its call to boycott the assembly elections. The decision will help in keeping the ongoing process of peace and development unhindered."