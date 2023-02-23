Assam Rifles apprehended one NSCN-IM leader for allegedly threatening villagers under Alongtaki constituency in Nagaland, not to vote in favour of BJP leader Temjen Imna Along.



The NSCN-IM leader identified as Lanuwati Jamir, was picked up by the Assam Rifles on February 22. Jamir is currently under police custody.



The arrest comes after a letter purportedly signed by the NSCN-IM directing people not to vote for the Nagaland state BJP president Temjen Imna Along created sensation in the state.



In a letter by the NSCN-GPRN directing the villagers of the constituency to follow the mandate, it claims that Temjen Imna Along is a member of RSS.



“As per the directive of Hon'ble Kilo Kilonser, NSCN/GPRN in regard to 14" NLA General Election. The Undersigned hereby directs all the village that falls under 30 Alongtaki constituency Assembly to comply with the order for the reason mentioned below. It has been learned that Mr. Temjen Imna Along is an active member of R.S.S. and trying his best to penetrate our land with Hinduism where we Nagas have made covenant with God that Nagaland is for Christ”, stated the letter.

It further claimed, “In 2022 at Amsterdam, the GOI has recognised the uniqueness of the Naga History, but Mr. Temjen Imna Along without any hesitation said in Nagaland Assembly that Nagas are Indians”.

The group has urged the people not to vote in favour of Temjen Imna Along, failing which stern action will be initiated against the defaulters.

“Therefore, observing his anti Naga characters, all the village of 30 Alongtaki Constituency are directed not to vote in favour of Mr. Temjen Imna Along's canditure in the coming General Election. Failing which, stern action shall be initiated against the defaulters as per the Ahza of the NSCN/GPRN,” said the letter by NSCN.

Also read : Nagaland: NSCN-GRPN urges people not to vote state BJP president Temjen Imna Along in Assembly elections