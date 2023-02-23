The proscribed militant group, National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN-GPRN) has directed people under 30 Alongtaki Assembly Constituency not to vote for state BJP president Temjen Imna Along in the upcoming Assembly elections.



In a letter by the NSCN-GPRN directing the villagers of the constituency to follow the mandate, it claims that Temjen Imna Along is a member of RSS.

“As per the directive of Hon'ble Kilo Kilonser, NSCN/GPRN in regard to 14" NLA General Election. The Undersigned hereby directs all the village that falls under 30 Alongtaki constituency Assembly to comply with the order for the reason mentioned below. It has been learned that Mr. Temjen Imna Along is an active member of R.S.S. and trying his best to penetrate our land with Hinduism where we Nagas have made covenant with God that Nagaland is for Christ”, stated the letter.

The directive by NSCN-GPRN



It further claimed, “In 2022 at Amsterdam, the GOI has recognised the uniqueness of the Naga History, but Mr. Temjen Imna Along without any hesitation said in Nagaland Assembly that Nagas are Indians”.

The group has urged the people not to vote in favour of Temjen Imna Along, failing which stern action will be initiated against the defaulters.



“Therefore, observing his anti Naga characters, all the village of 30 Alongtaki Constituency are directed not to vote in favour of Mr. Temjen Imna Along's canditure in the coming General Election. Failing which, stern action shall be initiated against the defaulters as per the Ahza of the NSCN/GPRN,” said the letter by NSCN.



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