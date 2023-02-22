Two Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) agents on February 21, were reportedly detained in the Wokha district of Nagaland for allegedly bribing voters and purchasing votes.



According to reports, Janbemo Humtsoe and Zanbenthung Tungoe were caught in the act at GHSS Wokha, where officials on duty at the 14th Nagaland Legislative Assembly were casting their votes. They were caught red handed.



Election officials on February 20, in the state started using postal ballots to vote.



Sources say there were three people involved, but only one managed to get away, and his accomplices were taken away along with cash and other evidence and given to the police.



After that, the election agent for the BJP candidate for 38 Wokha Assembly Constituency wrote to the Deputy Commissioner and District Election Officer of Wokha to express his displeasure with the actions taken by the opposition party and to call for action to be taken against those government employees who had sold their votes.

Additionally, he demanded that those votes be invalidated.



In this case, an FIR is said to have been filed.



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