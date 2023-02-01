T Yangseo Sangtam and Thongwang Konyak, both members of the Nagaland Legislative Assembly (NLA), have tendered their resignations ahead of the February 27 assembly elections.

The two sitting legislators, Sangtam, an independent MLA from the 60 Pungro-Kiphire assembly, was the

Deputy Speaker of the Nagaland Legislative Assembly, while Konyak was elected on the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party ticket from the 46 Mon town assembly constituency.

The NLA secretariat informed the state DIPR on Tuesday, January 31 that the NLA Speaker had accepted their resignations from the membership of the 13th NLA with effect from the forenoon of January 30, 2023 and declared their seats vacant.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India on January 31 issued a notification for elections to the 14th Nagaland Legislative Assembly.

All the 60 constituencies in the state will go to polls on February 27.

Following the notification, the governor of Nagaland called upon all of the Assembly constituencies in the state to elect members to the legislative assembly, Nagaland chief electoral officer V Shashank Shekhar notified on Tuesday.

As per the notification, the filing of nominations was scheduled to begin on January 31.

The commission has fixed February 7 as the last date for filing nominations.





Also read : Nagaland Election 2023: NPF open to post-poll alliance to form government