In yet another act of pre-poll violence, a heinous act of attempt to murder was allegedly committed by BJP workers of 38 Assembly Constituency at Saron colony, Wokha in Nagaland at around 11:30 pm on February 24 2022.

Sources have stated that a group of BJP workers open fire at Saron colony where three persons are said to be injured.

One of the victims namely Phonphyamo Ezung is reported to be shot in the leg another victim namely Yanthungo Lotha was shot at the hand and Suchanbeni Ezung was shot in the head, however, the bullet reportedly passed through her hair.

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Locals alleged that the crime was committed using sophisticated weapons and the goons also used grenades in the said incident.

The victims were further rushed to Wokha Government civil hospital by the police and are reported to be in critical condition.

It has also been reported that houses and properties in the locality have been damaged due to the firing incident.

On the otherhand, multiple bomb blasts at different locations were reported by sources.

The 38 Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has also maintained that despite multiple attacks, the 38 AC NCP has remained silent for the cause of the common public.

The 38 AC NCP Media cell urge upon the law enforcing agents to look into the matter with seriousness as reports of such incidents have been witnessed on a daily basis and is hampering the activities of the civilians.