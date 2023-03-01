The repolling is being held in Nagland's New Colony polling station in Zunheboto constituency, Pangti V in Sanis constituency, Jaboka Village in Tizit constituency, and Pathso East Wing in Thonoknyu constituency, an official said.

As per the official, the repolling began at 7 am and will continue till 4 pm.

The development comes after the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced repolling in four polling stations out of the 2,291 polling stations across the state that went to polls on February 27.

However, the ECI officials in the state didn't give any reasons for the repolling in the four polling stations.

As per reports, the commission declared the voting held on February 27 at the four polling stations as void after general observers submitted its report.

It is worth mentioning that polling for 59 Assembly seats was held on February 27 and the counting of votes will take place on March 2.

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