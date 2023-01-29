The ruling Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) has agreed to split four of its urban seats with its ally BJP for the upcoming Nagaland Assembly elections.



As per reports, the alliance partners have decided to maintain the 40:20 seat-sharing formula that the NDPP and the BJP used in the 2018 elections, despite the fact that a number of leaders from both parties demanded a change.



According to NDPP sources, the BJP wanted four urban seats out of its 20—Kohima Town, Mon Town, Tuensamg Sadar-II, and Wokha—which chief minister Neiphiu Rio accepted, making the deal official. The development was confirmed by state BJP leaders.

Dr Neikiesalie (Nicky) Kire, a candidate for the NDPP, won Kohima Town in the 2018 elections.

However, the alliance was defeated by NPF contestants for the remaining three seats.

The specifics of any additional constituents that the two of them share are currently unknown.

The party stated on Twitter (@BJP4Nagaland) that the meeting was presided over by State President Temjen Imna Along, attended by deputy chief minister Y. Patton, national BJP spokesperson Nalin Kohli, BJP legislators S. Pangnyu Phom, Jacob Zhimomi, and Mmhonlumo Kikon, Rajya Sabha MP S. Phangnon Konyak, BJP secretary (Org) for Nagaland Ab The BJP central election committee will make the final decision regarding the constituencies in which the party will be fielding candidates because the agreement was final. According to sources, the tickets will be issued as soon as this becomes final.

It is important to recall that, in the midst of dissatisfaction regarding ticket distribution, both the NDPP and the BJP vehemently stated that the 40:20 seat sharing agreement would not be reviewed.

Speaking to members of the media on the sidelines of the 74th Republic Day celebration at the Nagaland Civil Secretariat Plaza in Kohima on Thursday, Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio made it abundantly clear that there would be no alterations to the agreement because it was based on a consensus between the two parties. "Seat sharing has already been decided, and there is nothing more that can be changed," Rio stated. That is our final decision. We will adhere to the decision because everyone was present when it was made.

Jacob Zhimomi, the PHE minister, reiterated the same point, stating that the NDPP and BJP's decision to split seats among themselves will not be changed.



Also read : Nagaland CM sticks to 40:20 seat sharing ratio between NDPP-BJP, says no more alteration