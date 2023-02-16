Nagaland Congress state president K Therie claimed that the state is running with the help of parallel governments.

K Therie claimed that more than 10 self-styled governments are running the state of Nagaland and people as well as business houses are been penalized because of these governments.

Speaking exclusively to India Today NE, Congress leader K Therie said, "Some of the business houses have been paying 14-15 per cent taxes as of now because of multiple self-styled governments."

"Under unification, there are around seven fractions, then Nikki fraction along with NSCM(IM)," he added.

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The Congress leader also revealed that state government employees have been paying around 24 per cent of taxes on their salary every month to these self-styled governments while the business establishment collects around Rs 700 crores every year to pay to these governments.

Speaking on the Naga political solution, the Congress president said, "The government of India has agreed with the negotiators into agreements, if the state government also takes resolution to implement the agreed solution, the government of India cannot stop but that resolution has never been moved by the chief minister or its committee members."

K Therie said that for Congress party needs secular, democratic democracy and other is communal idealogy, which the ruling government thinks to be Hindu nationalism, the Congress wants it to be a secular government.