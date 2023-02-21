Known for his quirky and witty posts on social media platforms, Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along keeps his followers entertained every now and then, giving glimpses of the life in the Northeast. But this time, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader reacted to a post about the elections being held in the Northeast and it has gone viral.



The post shared by popular Nagaland singer Alobo Naga, that had a photo of Imna Along holding the hand of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma during campaigning, has amassed many likes and views, ringing the every increasing popularity of Imna Along among his followers.



“Even my wife don’t hold my hands like this… I am jealous sir”, the singer tweeted, tagging both Along and Sarma.

Replying to him, the Nagaland minister said the BJP wave is strong in the region and asked Alobo Naga to join the BJP.



While talking to India TodayNE, Alobo Naga said, "Sir Imna Along is always fun, witty and quirky. We always pull each others leg on social media. He quoted back telling me to join BJP in order to hold his hand. I am just a simple singer so I hope writing songs for BJP will qualify me to hold his hand".



“Party wave is stronger than the actual marriage. @AloboNaga Join BJP, I will hold your hand too”, Along said in his tweet.



The minister’s response has amassed nearly three lakh views and over 7,300 likes. Users were in splits and asked Along to go for campaigning in other states too.

Alobo Achumi, known professionally as Alobo Naga, is a popular singer and songwriter from Nagaland. He rose to fame with his debut album, ‘Road of a Thousand dreams’. He has hosted his own talk show, ‘The Alobo Naga Show’, since July 2021.

Three Northeastern states, Meghalaya, Nagaland, and Tripura are holding Assembly elections of which Tripura has already held the elections on February 16. The other two states will vote on February 27. The election results will be declared on March 2.

Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, and Tripura are the four of the eight Northeastern states where the BJP controls the government. Allies of the NDA control Sikkim and Mizoram. Even though regional players still dominate, the BJP, which was a part of the government in Meghalaya and Nagaland, is attempting to expand its political influence.





Also read : Nagaland: What happens when Temjen Imna Along takes a helicopter ride, read his humorous post